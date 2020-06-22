Four years later, still no arrests made in deadly Catawba County hit-and-run

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four years later, there still have been no arrests made after a Hickory man died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run in Nov. 2016.
The Hickory Police Department says 28-year-old Joshua Edward Holden was struck around 8 p.m. on Nov., 28, 2016 on 12th Avenue northeast between Viewmont Baptist Church and the Cubbard Express Exxon convenience store across Hwy 127 from Dunkin Donuts.
The driver fled the scene, police say.
According to police, Holden was found lying on the ground with severe injuries. Holden was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center and then later to Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem where he died as a result of his injuries on May 2, 2017.
No arrests have been made in this hit-and-run.
The Hickory Police Department is continuing this investigation and asks anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has information or was in contact with Holden on Nov. 28th to contact Sgt. Jeff Medley at 828-261-2645 or jmedley@hickorync.gov .
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.