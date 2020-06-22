Duke’s MURDOCK Study launches COVID-19 research in Cabarrus County

The MURDOCK Study is Duke’s landmark longitudinal translational research study working to reclassify health and disease through advanced scientific technologies, expertise from Duke researchers, and close collaboration with a strong network of community partners. One of the largest and most unique studies of its kind in the world, the MURDOCK Study ultimately aims to identify linkages across major diseases and disorders to help defeat some of today’s leading causes of illness and death. MURDOCK is an acronym that stands for the Measurement to Understand Reclassification of Disease Of Cabarrus and Kannapolis. For more information, visit duketranspop.org.