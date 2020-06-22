Deputies search for missing Union County teen last seen Saturday

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager.
15-year-old Lauren Kaydance Maynard was last seen at her home on Lancaster Highway in Waxhaw around 5 a.m. on Saturday.
Deputies say Maynard left her home early Saturday morning.
A clothing description and means of travel is unknown. If you have information concerning her whereabouts, call the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 704 283 3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704 283 5600.
