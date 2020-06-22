COVID-19 outbreak reported at Caldwell County long-term care facility, business

“Brockford Inn is taking every precaution to reduce the risk of exposure for other residents and staff. Thanks to the Company BioPure, we were able to completely sanitize our entire building with a virucide agent that is safe to people, but deadly to the virus. We are making great use of all the PPE that we have stocked up, and we are utilizing other sanitizing equipment, as well. It should be noted that we are continuing to train and update the staff as we go along. We are working closely with the health department, the hospital, and our physician’s group to continue giving the best care possible.