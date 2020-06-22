Community members grieve overnight Beatties Ford shooting in silent march

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A crowd of community members walked down Beatties Ford Road Monday afternoon following a shooting early that same morning that left three people dead and several others injured.
The crowd took to the street in a “silent march,” walking side-by-side in a procession meant to remember the victims.
Organizers, like Mario Black with Million Youth March, say it was a time to pause and reflect while also sharing in the grief of families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.
"We're not chanting today," said Black, minutes before the walk began. "Just a moment of silence: the whole way down, the whole way back out of respect of the Beatties Ford corridor, and out of respect of these families that are enduring the loss and those that were injured last night."
The marchers started at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and ended right at the scene of the shooting, near the Catherine Simmons Avenue intersection.
One man, Raley Mark, says one of the victims was his cousin's son. He walked near the front of the march.
"This was a tragedy to our family again," said Mark. "But by gunshot...this is devastating."
Mark was joined by his own young son, and he said he did it for a reason: so that his son could share in the grief of the family, while also protecting him as he played a part.
"He wanted to come out all week with the Black Lives Matters events going on and the protests and all," said Mark. "He just wanted to experience. But what I woke up to this morning, I had to come out. To bring him to see what's going on in our community."
Once the crowd made their way to the scene, they laid flowers and said prayers. Some wrote chalk messages on the sidewalk expressing their heartbreak. Some called out the names of the deceased while shedding tears and comforting one another.
Gemini Boyd, with Project Bolt, gave an impassioned plea to the community to seek unity and to protect each other.
“We marching right now and we can’t be a city that’s always reactive,” said Boyd. “We’ve got to be a city that takes action. If we can’t take action right now after what you saw last night, get out of the way. We got to get shoulder to shoulder, heel to heel - to unify as one.”
Boyd also expressed another frustration seemingly common to those marching on Monday.
The shooting comes on the heels of Juneteeth, a day of celebration for the Black community. It's a holiday of freedom and unity...something marchers like Kass Attley feared would overcome what was largely a positive movement.
"That's what happens," said Attley. "You could have several beautiful events, one thing could happen, and everybody puts the focus on that. And I think we need to stop doing that."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden -- who also joined the marchers -- agreed.
"It's a total distraction; this was not Juneteenth," said McFadden.
McFadden also said it will take listening to community members and leaders of grassroots organizations with intimate knowledge of Charlotte neighborhoods to figure out how to move forward.
“We have to have leaders in this community to address this,” said McFadden. “We can talk about it, we can have the task force. But we have to come out and do something.”
