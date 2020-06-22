CMPD Chief Kerr Putney retiring effective July 1: ‘It’s time'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney will retire effective July 1. Putney made the announcement in a press conference Monday.
Although the news of Putney’s retirement was not entirely new, the effective date is.
Last month, Charlotte named the newewst chief of police: Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings.
Putney joined CMPD in 1992 as a patrol officer, and held a variety of patrol, training and specialized assignments at various ranks before he was promoted to deputy chief of police in 2007. He was sworn in as Charlotte’s chief of police in the summer of 2015.
“It’s time,” Putney said of his retirement. “To the CMPD family, to the city of Charlotte - thank you so much for this opportunity - I hope I served you well.”
Putney said the timing of his retirement was planned and had no ties to a “mass casualty” incident that happened the previous night at a block party north of uptown.
“I intend to be here in Charlotte for a while making this a great city,” Putney said, “doing my contribution to do so at least.”
Mayor Vi Lyles called it a “new era” as she congratulated Jennings in March.
“Please join us in congratulating DC Jenning as we look forward to introducing him as the next Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Chief of Police in September 2020,” CMPD tweeted.
At the end of 2019, Putney altered his plans to retire as CMPD’s chief of police, pushing the date past the Republic National Convention set to take place in Charlotte. That timing changed with Putney’s announcement Monday.
“We’re going to be ready for a full convention.” Putney said. He said the team is ready for anything that comes our way in the future. “I don’t like to leave anything unfinished,” Putney said, but since Charlotte will not be holding a full convention, Putney said, “my work is done.”
Previously, Putney told WBTV News that he planned to stay in his position through the “preparation and execution” of the Republican National Convention in late August but didn’t give an exact retirement date.
Jennings says he’s looking forward to transitioning into the role over the next few months, while working with Putney.
Jennings was named deputy chief just a few years ago.
City manager says they cast a net out looking for candidates and say Jennings ended up head shoulders above the rest. Mayor Lyles says Jennings background makes him a fit for both policing and community engagement.
Putney first announced his plans to retire in October.
At that time, the city announced that Putney planned to retire at the end of the year but then come back in March to serve as chief through the Republican National Convention, before stepping down again. The chief and the city all agreed that was a workable plan.
But when WBTV started asking the State Treasurer’s office how this would all work with current state retirement laws, the treasurer said this retirement plan wasn’t allowed.
Putney told WBTV News there is “no doubt I’m leaving money on the table” by changing his retirement plans but was quick to add it’s not about money.
“As long as my people are OK we’re going to conquer everything ahead of us... and then I’ll decide what’s next,” said Putney.
The Chief planned to take time off in early 2020 for vacation with family.
“I’m going to retire eventually,” he said. “I’m kind of liking this job.”
