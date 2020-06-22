Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson announce program to unite Charlotte community, support underserved youth

“After ’22 and You’ raised hundreds of thousands for our healthcare heroes in a matter of days, I was in awe of this community and what it can achieve when we work together,” said Christian McCaffrey. “Right now, it is important to make an effort to help our community work through the divisions that exist, and I believe sport can accomplish that. Sports for me have always been a place for opportunity and for building a strong sense of team. It is a place where we can communicate values and begin building a more peaceful society. When we come together on a field of play, it helps unite us everywhere else. When we begin fundraising to support this effort July 22, I hope you’ll join Shaq and I in helping change happen.”