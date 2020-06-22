An open conversation about race in the education system

“You’re talking about the celebration of the last group of enslaved Africans that became free in the United States,” Lima-Nerves said. “[Juneteenth not being taught in schools] speaks to the white supremacist system that has existed in the United States which privileges the experiences, thoughts and values of the white experience over anyone else’s. It doesn’t mean all white people are white supremacists and racists, we’re just saying that the system has privileged a particular group and their experiences over others. When we look at the American education system, whiteness is centered, so you’re not going to learn about Juneteenth.”