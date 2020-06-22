An open conversation about race in the education system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past decade, Dr. Terza Lima-Neves has worked as an associate professor of political science at Johnson C. Smith University.
Two years ago, she also took on the role of Chair of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
She prepares her students for challenges they may face. Racial challenges are at the forefront now more than ever.
“It’s about having the conversation and allowing students the space to grieve,” Lima-Nerves said. “I’m at a historically black college, but when we think about other schools like UNC Charlotte, Queens and Davidson, it’s going to take a lot of uncomfortable conversations. It’s not just because I’m a political scientist and we get into these conversations. These conversations, professors need to be flexible to allow them in every classroom.”
Beyond the conversations, she suggests taking a critical look at the curriculum.
“Our textbooks are extremely outdated,” Lima-Nerves said. “We need re-visit this idea of only using textbooks and use articles and up to date information. There’s research about the inaccuracies in our textbooks.”
There has been a lot of talk about people not learning about Juneteenth in school.
“You’re talking about the celebration of the last group of enslaved Africans that became free in the United States,” Lima-Nerves said. “[Juneteenth not being taught in schools] speaks to the white supremacist system that has existed in the United States which privileges the experiences, thoughts and values of the white experience over anyone else’s. It doesn’t mean all white people are white supremacists and racists, we’re just saying that the system has privileged a particular group and their experiences over others. When we look at the American education system, whiteness is centered, so you’re not going to learn about Juneteenth.”
Lima-Nerves said that in order for this to change, educators will need to change the way they approach teaching.
”Our education system is part of the larger conversation on the white supremacist system,” she said. “You have to dismantle the system. That is not going to happen overnight. But what we can do is to allow teachers more flexibility. Our education system is the civil rights issue of our lifetime. Equitable education, access to education for all of our children. And I’m not just talking about black students or students of color. When you consider those as the other then white students are also not getting an equitable education.”
Lima-Nerves said students will thrive if they see their own history represented.
“The United States is a beautiful country in that it represents people of all different backgrounds,” Lima-Nerves said. “Wouldn’t it be awesome if everyone could see themselves in the curriculum? In the books that are being read, in the science in the labs. Wouldn’t be awesome if everyone saw themselves in that process, in that system?”
Lima-Nerves said the current Black Lives Matter movement gives her hope for the future.
“I’m very hopeful,” she said. “I’m an optimist at heart, particularly for the education system and the turns it may take. We’re in the midst of something very tense and sad and full of rage, but we are also in the midst of something that has the potential to have a positive impact on our community, and I am very happy that the education system is at the center of it.”
As educators seek out new resources, she recommends tolerance.org.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.