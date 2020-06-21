Street closure starting Monday in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A temporary street closure will impact traffic in Kannapolis beginning on Monday.
A portion of West Avenue and Oak Avenue will be closed from June 22 to June 29 as work is completed on pedestrian crosswalks.
West Avenue, from the intersection of Vance Avenue to the roundabout at West B Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic during this time.
Oak Avenue at the intersection of Vance Avenue in front of the Pizza Hut will also be closed to vehicle traffic.
