Simpson celebrates a Father’s Day win at Harbour Town
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 19: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage on June 19, 2020 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Source: SL)
By DOUG FERGUSON Doug Ferguson (Associate Press) | June 21, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 10:24 PM

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Webb Simpson is a winner on Father’s Day again, just not at the U.S. Open.

The father of five ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine in a 7-under 64 and won the RBC Heritage with a record score.

Simpson won by one shot over Abraham Ancer. His score of 22-under 262 beat by two shots the tournament record set 11 years ago. Simpson won the U.S. Open in 2012 at Olympic Club.

This was supposed to be U.S. Open week, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that until September.

Simpson won for the second time this year.

