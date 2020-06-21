1 dead, another injured after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the call just after 11 a.m. on the 1100 block of Mona Drive. There, they found one person who had been shot. The victim died shortly after arriving to Atrium Health.
Eight minutes after officers responded to the scene, another person arrived at Atrium Health with a gunshot wound. That victim also has serious injuries, CMPD said.
Police believe the second victim was also shot near Mona Drive and Statesville Drive.
Police haven’t provided any other information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.