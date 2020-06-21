90s are back in the forecast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Father’s Day will be a hot one! Highs will reach the low 90s in many places this afternoon. There’s just a 20% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm to pop up.
Monday and Tuesday will still be hot. Highs will be close to 90° both days. There’s a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day. There is a little better chance on Wednesday, due to a weak front passing through. It won’t look or feel much different from a normal summer day though. Temperatures will still reach the upper 80s and some will even hit 90°.
After the front moves through, temps won’t change very much for the end of the week. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to low 90s from Thursday into next weekend. Rain chances remain fairly low.
Happy Father’s Day!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
