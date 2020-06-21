Police searching for missing Horry County teenager

🚨MISSING - RUNAWAY🚨#HCPD is looking for Stephanie Juarez, 17, who was last seen near the 8000 block of HWY 544.



She was last seen wearing jeans, a green tank, and a white jacket.



Juarez is 4’10” and 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.



Have info? Call 843-248-1520. pic.twitter.com/UE3XzwpWqk