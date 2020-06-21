NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested in Wilmington for murder of Tavarus Taybron at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

Detectives have charged Christopher Flood with murder in the case.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man in Wilmington, North Carolina for the northeast Charlotte murder of Tavarus Taybron on June 21.

Police say 24-year-old Tavarus Taybron was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment off Varsity Lane around 10:52 p.m. Taybron was pronounced dead on scene.

Police identify man fatally shot at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

Detectives have charged Christopher Flood with murder in the case.

As a result of continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified Flood as a suspect in this case and warrants were issued for his arrest. 

On Aug. 11, Flood was arrested in Wilmington after a collaborative effort between CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) and the Wilmington Police Department.  Flood will be taken to Mecklenburg County in the near future.

Homicide Unit detectives continue to investigate this case, which is now being classified as a homicide. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

