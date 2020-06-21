A noose was found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega

(Charlotte Observer) - A noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s car garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon, NASCAR announced late Sunday night.
“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”
The act came 11 days after NASCAR banned the Confederate battle flag at its events, a decision prompted by Wallace, the only African American driver in the top racing series.
Wallace also ran a “Black Lives Matter” themed car paint scheme on his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet during the race at Martinsville two weeks ago.
The driver has become an outspoken advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.
The GEICO 500 race that was scheduled at Talladega on Sunday was postponed until Monday due to inclement weather.