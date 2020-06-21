NASCAR is changing and growing more diverse. It may leave behind fans stuck in the past

Fulton said he is a registered Republican, although that doesn’t necessarily mean he votes for Republican candidates. He said that he does not care for “a lot of the actions of our president” and described himself as a “progressive conservative.” And although Fulton said he doesn’t like anyone kneeling during the national anthem, he said he’s indifferent to NASCAR’s recent ban on the Confederate flag at races. He sees its presence at races as “kind of a trouble-making thing.”