‘More Than a Vote’: LeBron James and business partner reportedly create political organization to combat voter suppression

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James and his childhood friend turned business partner Maverick Carter have formed a political organization focused on increasing voter turnout called More Than a Vote, according to The New York Times.
The organization was reportedly created in the wake of the nationwide protests and movements for social justice.
In an interview with The Times, Carter said the organization will be asking, “What are we as black people asking of these politicians? What do we want them to change? I don’t have the answer yet, but we need to get to very specific asks.”
James took to Instagram to welcome members of the organization, quoting his mother, “Don’t talk about it, be about it.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.