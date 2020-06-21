Minneapolis police chief says he’s trying to mend mistrust

Chief Medaria Arradondo: I'm-- I'm not seeing that right now. But we also have to attack and address the systemic challenges and barriers that exist in that. The chief says those barriers protect police against charges of misconduct. Officer Derek Chauvin had at least 17 complaints against him, but only received two letters of reprimand. Chief Arradondo says he is stymied by the contract he negotiates with the city police union and has broken off talks. The contract has allowed officers who are fired or disciplined to bring that to arbitration. Lesley Stahl: I've seen some statistics about this arbitration you're talking about. You fire someone. And eventually it-- it-- that police officer brings it to arbitration. And in nearly half of those cases-- half of those cases, that police officer is reinstated. Half the officers whom you fire, you have to take back and put out on the street. Chief Medaria Arradondo: That's correct. If we have even one who is allowed to come back that sets us back. That erodes that confidence. That erodes that public trust. Lesley Stahl: Is the bottom line that you cannot weed out the so-called bad apples, and you cannot fully discipline to the extent you want to, because of the union contract? Chief Medaria Arradondo: It is problematic, absolutely. Yes. And so I cannot in good faith work with a contract that-- that-- diminishes my authority as chief but also erodes that public trust that our communities need so much right now.