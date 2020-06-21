Isolated to scattered storms are expected for the late day hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight low temperatures cooling to around 60 degrees for the NC mountains and around 70 degrees for the Piedmont.
Monday will feature scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the Piedmont and around 80 degrees for the mountains.
High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Tuesday through Friday with high temperatures ranging from 75 to 80 degrees in the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with isolated storms possible Thursday and Friday.
Next weekend is looking hotter with high temperatures warming into the lower 90s, along with isolated late-day storms.
Have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
