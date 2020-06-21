Health Department: Rowan County totals more than 1000 COVID-19 cases

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County crossed a milestone over the weekend totaling now more than 1000 positive cases of COVID-19.
The most recent update from the Rowan County Health Department says the county has had 1002 total positive cases since the first positive test result was recorded on March 18. 26 new positive cases were reported over the weekend. 123 positive cases were reported in the last seven days.
There are currently 258 positive cases. 704 cases are now considered recovered.
The average age of persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Rowan County is 45.6.
The Health Department reports that congregant living facilities, such as nursing homes, account for 219 of the 1002 positive cases. There have been outbreaks of COVID-19 at four nursing facilities, including 154 cases at The Citadel, 49 at the North Carolina State Veterans Home, 10 at Liberty Commons, and 2 at RHA Laura Springs.
The county has recorded 40 deaths linked to COVID-19. Four of the deaths happened in the community, the remainder happened at nursing homes, including 21 at The Citadel and 15 at the NC State Veterans Home. The average age of the deceased is 83.
5535 tests have been given in Rowan County. Statewide, there have been 745,755 tests given, according to the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services.
NCDHHS numbers differ slightly from the numbers provided by the Rowan County Health Department. NCDHHS shows 1019 total positive cases in Rowan and 38 deaths.
Cabarrus County has 869 total positive cases and 25 deaths according to NCDHHS numbers, Davidson County has 735 positive cases and 15 deaths, Iredell has 540 positive cases and 7 deaths.
Rowan County is one of 12 North Carolina counties with more than 1000 total cases, according to NCDHHS.
