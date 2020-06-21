Search crews recover body of missing swimmer on Catawba River

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Search crews recovered the body of a missing swimmer on the Catawba River Sunday evening.
Dive crews from the Department of Natural Resources and York County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Tega Cay fire and police departments in the search at the Catawba River Access on New Gray Rock Road near Lake Wylie.
Officials have not said what led to the drowning other than it was a boat-related incident.
First responders received a drowning call around 5 p.m., and the person was recovered nearly four hours later.
The name of the swimmer has not been released.
Police closed off the Fort Mill dam access off New Gray Rock Road during the search.
No other information was provided.
