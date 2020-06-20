72-year-old woman with cognitive, medical issues reported missing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a missing 72-year-old Charlotte woman who has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Cynthia Ann Reed left her home on Seneca Place around 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers said she is believed to be walking in the direction of Woodlawn and South Boulevard.
Reed is described at being 5 feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a pink and gray North Face jacket, red and pink scrubs bottoms and carrying a white bag with laundry inside.
Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
