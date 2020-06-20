‘The perfect time to fight back.’ Charlotte protesters on why they take to the streets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Thousands of people have flooded Charlotte’s streets for nearly a month now to protest police brutality in the wake of the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd.
The Observer recently spoke with three of the protesters, who shared why they’re continuing to march.
GRANT CUNNINGHAM
On the way to his car about five years ago, Grant Cunningham, who is Black, was stopped by the police. He said they told him he looked suspicious, walking around downtown Charlotte at night.
In high school at the time, he was wearing slacks, a polo shirt and dress shoes. “Church clothes,” Cunningham said. And he was on the way home from a meeting for a performing arts group he was in.
Cunningham said the police told him they wanted to make sure his car was actually his car, and that there had been a string of car break-ins. But his keys were in his bag, and as he reached to grab them, Cunningham remembers one of the officers putting his hand on his gun.
“I was scared — I didn’t want to become another” victim of fatal police encounters, he said. “So these protests, it definitely feels like we’re fighting for each other right now. But I can say it also feels like I’m fighting for myself.”
Cunningham, a 22-year-old recent graduate of UNC Greensboro, protested for the first time this month.
“I was a little more tentative because of the virus and I didn’t want to risk bringing it home. So at first, I did jail support and donated and signed petitions online, but there was this feeling of hopelessness.
“No matter how much I’m doing, it doesn’t feel like enough,” he said. “I couldn’t just sit back and watch videos of people fighting for my right to live.”
So he went out and marched. And then he did it again. And again. And again.
Cunningham described the experience as “almost cathartic.”
“To be out there among everyone, chanting and physically walking on the street like my ancestors and heroes did felt so good,” he said. “It feels good to be a part of this movement.”
When people protested the Charlotte police killing of Keith Lamont Scott in 2016, Cunningham was still in college in Greensboro. He remembers hearing about it, but wasn’t entirely aware of what was going on.
But he was spurred to action this time around for two reasons.
“I was tired. We’re all tired, and have been for a really long time. We’re also in a position right now to make others listen,” he said. “And the louder we are, the more that changes. In the past two weeks, we’ve seen monuments taken down, laws passed and police departments abolished. Right now, people are starting to listen, so it’s the perfect time to fight back.”
When he’s out at protests, Cunningham said he feels inspired by the older generations still out there marching, but he also feels frustrated.
“I can’t believe they still need to do this, but it also makes me think that if this is still happening by the time I’m their age, I can keep going,” he said. “It makes me feel more and more that this is something worth fighting for.”
Cunningham said he is still wrestling with understanding that police are not all inherently good. And he thinks before change happens, things might get worse before they get better.
“People say change takes time,” Cunningham said. “No, it doesn’t. Change takes care and work. The only time it takes for change to happen is the time the people at top take to finally listen.”
AUTUMN ALSTON
As a biracial woman, Autumn Alston said she’s always been aware of the differences between her Black and white sides of the family, even though they lived and grew up within 2 miles of each other.
“My dad, who’s Black, brought me up to be aware of those differences and know the history of my family,” she said. “So I’ve known about racial injustice, but I think my real first understanding of activism was during the 2008 presidential election.”
Alston, now 30, was in high school at the time, and wanted to be involved. Since then, she has campaigned for multiple politicians and protested many times. Most recently, she’s marched in about seven protests in the Charlotte area this month.
“My first real sense of what marches look like was the big marriage equality march in Washington, D.C.,” Alston said. “There were hundreds of thousands of people there, and it was really empowering for me. Then I kept seeing things happening with Jonathan Farrow, Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin, and I realized protesting can be effective.”
Though she was wary because of the health risks during the coronavirus pandemic, she said she “couldn’t have this moment go by without going out there.”
“I have two nephews that I’m very very close with,” she said. “They’re 10 and 2, and they’re Black boys, and I think about them a lot when this stuff happens — what the future holds for them and how it affects their psyche. Tamir Rice was 12.” Rice was a Black boy who was killed by an Ohio police officer in 2014.
Recently, Alston’s older nephew made a disparaging comment about the police, and she said even though it’s a complex conversation, “this is what he knows and sees.” While Alston said she wants them to be aware of racism and injustice, she wants to shield them, too — which is one of the huge burdens on Black and brown families.
And she acknowledges her privilege as a middle-class, light-skinned biracial woman who hasn’t had many experiences with the police. However, Alston encountered microaggressions growing up, like people commenting on her hair and wanting to touch it.
Then there was the time her dad came to pick Alston and her sister up from a church event when they were younger, and she remembers not being allowed to leave with him.
“I was really young, so I don’t remember the conversation,” she said. “But they wouldn’t let us go with him until our mom showed up, even though we were both telling them he was our dad. That was my first understanding of what race is and means.”
A lifelong Charlottean, Alston thinks it’s especially important protests are happening here.
“We’re a beautiful city, but there’s a lot of inequalities here, so it’s important for us to continue pressuring elected officials,” she said.
In the past, Alston said she’s organized protests in Charlotte where 20 to 30 people showed up. Getting people to come out was “like pulling teeth.” Now she’s seeing thousands.
“That gives me hope. I’m seeing some changes happening,” she said. “It’s weird because I think many people in my generation seem to be very cynical, but I think if we do see positive things happen, we should admit that. That’s how we keep going.”
KASS OTTLEY
Kass Ottley doesn’t sleep well. She hasn’t for the past few years — not since Keith Lamont Scott’s death.
“When that happened, I went for a couple of weeks without sleeping,” she said.
And after the multiple deaths of Black people by police that have occurred since then — Danquirs Franklin, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd — sleep’s the last thing on her mind.
Ottley, leader of the nonprofit advocacy group Seeking Justice Charlotte, has been marching since she was 4 years old, when she accompanied her mother to protest fair wages in New York City.
Now at 55, she’s lost count of the number of protests she’s organized and marched in, and estimates she’s recently walked about 60 miles since protests began in Charlotte.
“So many different things are wrong. People say it’s a waste of time, but when you protest it brings awareness to the problem,” she said. “It’s going to take all of us to fix this.”
Though protests have mostly occurred in uptown Charlotte, during the first week of June, Ottley organized a protest in Myers Park and Dilworth to bring awareness to a different demographic of people.
“I wanted it to be in those communities of power and privilege, and I wanted them to understand what’s going on in this country they play a role in. I needed people to feel how we’re feeling,” she said. “And probably 3,000 people came out and joined us with signs and fruit and water.
“I think people are realizing that everybody is sick of this and wondering how to get involved.”
A huge part of that shift for many people, she said, was watching Floyd call out for his mother while he was dying. “It broke my heart and still breaks my heart,” she said. “People are outraged.”
When Ottley had kids, she took a break from protesting. She said that risking being arrested then, even though “you’re doing the right thing,” carries much more weight when you’re a parent. She became a grandmother nine months ago, which she admitted has changed the fight for her.
“I’m fighting for my kids and grandson, but I’m fighting for everybody else’s kids, too. I want them to be able to be free,” she said.
“The Black community is constantly traumatized, and has been for generations. In 2020, we are watching Black people still be gunned down and lynched at will, and we’re waiting for justice.”
But Ottley is optimistic. She said this time, something feels different.
“I’ve had more conversations in the last month than in a really long time, and more people are moved to action now,” she said. “Everybody is out — old people, young people, Black people, white people. It’s one family fighting for justice and equality. It’s a beautiful thing, and we’re not going to stop. That’s the difference.”