Pedestrian killed after being hit by disabled car on Interstate 77

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed early Saturday morning standing outside their disabled car on Interstate 77.
The incident occurred around 2:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 87.
Troopers say a car was illegally parked in the travel lanes, and the person was standing outside the vehicle when a Ford Fusion struck the car, which then hit the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.
Troopers haven’t identified the deceased.
