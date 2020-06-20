A Juneteenth perspective, from WBTV’s Steve Crump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This is a weekend of festivals, drum lines, and tribal dances.
Without question, Juneteenth celebrations are colorful and informative. From partying in the streets to consuming delicious meals from food trucks.
However, an obvious disconnect does exist.
While many are attracted to the spirited moments of revelry, it is apparent in some ways individuals who are attending the celebrations may be missing the point.
Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are rich in history, but those who survived a series of atrocities and are in need of past recognition appear to be left out of the conversation.
At a minimum, more than a dozen cemeteries in the Charlotte area are home to the remains of former slaves.
It appears their final resting places are draped in obscurity.
Far too many former slaves who made significant and historical contributions seem to be forgotten at a critical time of cultural celebration.
Having done a number of stories at these burial sites across the region, it is easy to see the conditions are dire in places with the intent of remembering and honoring past lives.
This past Friday afternoon my wife Cathy and I visited and left flowers at four graveyards that are the final resting places for African Americans.
Many of those without privilege labored for free, suffered gross indignities, and were collectively denied first class citizenship.
The outdoor spaces are generally overgrown with brush, headstones in many cases have been brutally and violently vandalized.
Several locales are too often violated and littered by empty beer cans.
My wife and I found a level of satisfaction and personal accomplishment on the day known as Juneteenth after leaving flowers at the places where families, friends, and admirers of the disenfranchised said their final goodbyes.
We take notice.
Arguably and understandably the contributions of those who were not born into freedom in far too many instances have had their unpaid work overlooked and cast to the side.
We take notice.
These individuals were forced to take on the names of the families who owned them.
We take notice.
They built cities, farmed the land, worked the crops, and manufactured many of the goods which ended up on store shelves.
We take notice.
Metal chains, shaped shackles, and steel collars with sturdy locks and keys controlled the movements of those who endured bondage.
They existed in an environment which did not recognize or respond demonstrating the reality that Black lives mattered.
Their lives clearly mattered in contributing and creating our society.
We need to understand
Find one of these cemeteries. Walk through it. Take in the environment and attempt to comprehend what their lives were like.
We need to understand
Visit Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Huntersville, North Carolina and sit in the section that was clearly reserved for African Americans during the 18 hundreds. It was out of view and away from members of the main congregation.
We need to understand
In recent weeks, we have heard so much about American history beginning 401 years ago when the first slaves were brought to this country one state away in Jamestown, Virginia.
During 1995, I visited two slave castles in Ghana, West Africa for a documentary project titled Motherland Sister City.
The delegation of roughly 40 people included former Charlotte Mayor Richard Vinroot and Congressman Mel Watt.
Walking through the dark dank holding places evokes painful memories.
Tears flowed after seeing the so-called door of no return which was the last time Africans walked on the soil of their native land.
Saying it’s complicated is perhaps an understatement, but in many ways making sense out of what Juneteenth means may be simple.
Take the time to filter the aspects of style and festivals over tangible substance.
We like the party and the engaging show, but take the time to honor, remember, and recognize those who gave their all decades before through the most challenges.
Working for free. Surviving through circumstances that in a number of situations had those in bondage moving from plantation to plantation and even seeing mothers, fathers, and their children even being displaced and sold from their family units.
Focusing on the substance also means knowing where former slaves are buried and taking pride in their final resting places to make sure they are respected and not abused in death as they were in life.
