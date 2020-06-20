Hotter temperatures develop for Sunday and the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with overnight low temperatures cooling into the upper 50s in the mountains and mid-60s for the piedmont.
Father’s Day Sunday will be hot with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 90 degrees.
A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible for Sunday afternoon.
A better chance for scattered rain and storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures around 90 degrees.
Warm and muggy conditions continue for the rest of next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for late next week with isolated storms still possible each afternoon and evening.
Next weekend is looking hot with high temperatures back around 90 degrees with a few showers and storms.
Have a wonderful Sunday and week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
