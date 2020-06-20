Gov. Cooper orders Confederate monuments moved from state grounds ‘to protect public safety'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered Confederate monuments to be moved from Capitol grounds in Raleigh “to protect public safety.”
“I have ordered the Confederate monuments on the Capitol grounds be moved to protect public safety,” Cooper said in a statement. “I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site. If the legislature had repealed their 2015 law that puts up legal roadblocks to removal we could have avoided the dangerous incidents of last night.”
Cooper also said that “monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way.”
The monuments being removed from the Capitol grounds include the remainder of the North Carolina Confederate monument, the monument to the Women of the Confederacy and the figure of Henry Lawson Wyatt.”
The North Carolina General Assembly passed a law in 2015 after the Charleston Emaneul AME Church killings that prevented the removal or relocation of such monuments on public property.
But the law includes an exemption if it poses a threat to public safety, the governor’s office said.
