The first few days of summer are heating up!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you ready for summer? It has seemed like it has been here for a while, but the official start of summer is today at 5:43 p.m.
It will be a very typical summer day. Highs will be in the mid 80s and there is a 30 percent chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Father’s Day will be even hotter. We will head for the low 90s and thunderstorm chances will be a tad lower than today.
Monday through Wednesday will be quite warm . Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible any afternoon, but the best chance will come on Wednesday, as a front moves through and adds a little more punch.
It won’t be quite as hot Thursday and Friday, behind the front. It will be seasonable and in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance for a few afternoon storms on Thursday but Friday looks dry for now.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.