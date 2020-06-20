Deputies seek shooter in Chester County homicide

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a man who shot and killed a person Friday night in Chester County.
Chester County deputies have named Charles Ross Lockett, aka “Lock,” as a person of interest in the shooting death of a person on 4th Street in Chester.
Lockett, who is a known gang member, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.
Lockett is described as a 39-year-old black male, 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing about 140 pounds.
Deputies have obtained an arrest warrant for murder.
Officers said a man died in the shooting, which occurred on 4th Street in Chester.
No other information was provided.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
If you have any information regarding the shooting or whereabouts of Lockett, call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131.
