Catawba College receives award for fundraising efforts

Darlene Ball and Dan Bross, co-chairmen, said in a statement: "As alumni, it is our privilege to serve Catawba in this fund-raising effort, and we are grateful for the recognition, as well as the great work of Meg and her team. Our hard-working committees are reaching out to everyone to give what they can to make sure that Catawba continues to help others, as it helped us as undergraduates."