Winthrop trustees pass resolution to ask S.C. lawmakers to change name of Tillman Hall

“I ask that the Board follow the example set by your colleagues at Clemson, and that you request that the General Assembly grant you the authority to rename our administration building. It was known as “Main Building” or “Old Main” for 67 years, more than half the time that the building has existed. That name was appropriate then, and would be appropriate now. It would also be in order to consider commemorating Winthrop’s history as a women’s institution and a teacher’s college by naming it for one of the prominent female educators who learned their profession here.”