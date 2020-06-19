U-Haul crashes into parked car, barrels into hotel in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a U-Haul truck crashed into a parked car, backed up and then barreled into a hotel in Pineville Thursday.
The Pineville Police Department responded to the incident Thursday at the Suburban Lodge on Feldfarm Lane in Pineville.
Officials say a U-Haul truck was driven into the front office area of The Suburban Lodge in what police believe is an intentional act.
In two security videos, the U-Haul could be seen first crashing into a parked vehicle before backing up, then allegedly driving straight towards two people and into the building intentionally.
The driver of the U-Haul was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no one else was injured.
The driver’s name is not being released because criminal charges have not yet been filed, police say. The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges may be pending.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the U-Haul truck was still inside the building because it hasn’t been deemed structurally sound.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.