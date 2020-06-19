Statesville man arrested for breaking into Iredell County high school

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man was charged with breaking into West Iredell High School.
Daniel Lawrence Brockett, 32, was arrested at his home on Thursday and was charged with four counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, four counts of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, two counts of Felony Attempted Breaking and Entering and misdemeanor First-Degree Trespassing.
He was taken to the Iredell County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.
Iredell County deputies said they received reports of a breaking and entering at West Iredell High School on June 11.
Deputies said that several storage buildings at the softball field, practice football field and the concession stand at the baseball field had all been broken into.
Investigators determined that candy was stolen from the concession stand and an amplifier/stereo sound system was stolen from the broadcast booth above the concession stand, valued at $250.
Officers received tips that the stolen property was at a residence on Desiree Drive in Statesville.
Detectives went to the home and interviewed the residents, and discovered that other items had been stolen from the school, according to deputies.
Arrest warrants were obtained on Brockett, who was located and arrested at his home on Woodhaven Drive.
Deputies said Brockett has numerous criminal convictions of injury to property, driving while license revoked, communicating threats, assault on a female, driving while impaired, larceny of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and breaking and entering.
He also has charges pending in Buncombe County for driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, hit and run, resisting a public officer and fleeing to elude.
