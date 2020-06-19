State lawmakers will push to name June ‘Black Lives Matter Month’ in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Democratic South Carolina House members plan to file legislation that would proclaim the month of June as “Black Lives Matter Month” in the Palmetto State.
State Rep. J.A. Moore, who represents Charleston and Berkeley Counties, and co-sponsors Rep. Justin Bamberg, (Bamberg); Rep. Krystle Matthews, (Charleston); Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, (Charleston); and Rep. Kambrell Garvin, (Richland); announced the measure Friday.
“Given what has happened in our country in recent weeks, this is show a support for the change that is being demanded in the streets,” Moore said. “This is more than a symbol. This will serve as a reminder of the work that needs to be done so that there will not be more George Floyds or Walter Scotts in the future.”
Moore said June is a significant month in U.S. African American history that includes these events:
- June 10, 1794: Richard Allen founded the Bethel African Methodist Church in Philadelphia.
- June 1, 1834: Sojourner Truth began her journey across America preaching about the evils of slavery and the need for women’s rights.
- June 5, 1851: Harriet Beecher Stowe published the first installment of Uncle Tom’s Cabin
- June 13, 1865: 14th Amendment was passed by Congress
- June 19, 1865: Union General Gordon Granger proclaims that all slaves in Texas are free, becoming known as Juneteenth.
- June 15, 1921: Bessie Coleman received her pilot’s license
- June 1942: The Congress of Racial Equality in Chicago was founded. They led a sit-in at a Chicago restaurant.
The group Black Lives Matter has led several protests throughout the Lowcountry in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.