Protesters sue CMPD over 4th Street violence, ask judge to protect Juneteenth march

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Michael Gordon/Charlotte Observer) - Protesters sued the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Friday over the tactics its officers used June 2 when hundreds of marchers were trapped on 4th Street, then pelted with tear gas, pepper balls and other chemical munitions.
The complaint, filed Friday morning by a group of Charlotte and out-of-state attorneys, asked a judge to ban police from using similar tactics at Friday night’s scheduled Juneteenth demonstration in uptown, sponsored by the NAACP and other groups.
The request for the temporary restraining order against police was being argued during an emergency midday hearing before Superior Court Judge Karen Eady-Williams in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
CMPD and police attorney Mark Newbold did not immediately respond to an Observer email seeking comment about the lawsuit.
Friday’s filing by the NAACP, the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte Uprising along with other groups and individual protesters is the first legal action arising from the 4th Street incident, which the lawsuit describes as an illegal police ambush of largely peaceful demonstrators protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The protesters accuse police of violating their rights under the state constitution to free speech, free assembly and due process.
The lawsuit also alleges that after promising reforms, CMPD used the same unlawful force on June 2 as it did in 2016, when demonstrations over the police shooting of Keith Scott erupted throughout uptown.
The lawsuit claims protesters need the court’s protection because a similar “misuse of force ... is likely to occur” at the Juneteenth demonstration Friday night.
Tensions around the Friday night march have been heightened by the Thursday arrests of 43 people outside the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office after deputies removed a relief shelter to serve those exiting the jail. The shelter surfaced during weeks of citywide protests around Floyd’s death.
‘THIRD WORLD CRAP’
On the night of June 2, hundreds were trapped between the police lines and the buildings that border the uptown street between Tryon and College. The resulting chaos was captured on multiple videos, and the lawsuit accuses police of using flash grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper balls against demonstrators.
Marchers said they were forced to flee by crawling under a parking garage security gate. Other demonstrators said they sat down in the street as police officers stationed in buildings above fired down on them.
“That was some Third World crap they pulled. On their own citizens. In Charlotte,” marcher Edward Walker told the Observer a few days later.
“I don’t know if they were tired. I don’t know how many times they have been cussed out ... But what they were doing to us, to a group of protesters who were just walking, they closed us off and they put an onslaught on us.”
As public outcry over videos of the incident rose, the City Council and CMPD police Chief Kerr Putney both called for state and federal investigations of police procedures that night.
“Last night was one of the those times that none of would want to see happen in our city. But it did,” said Mayor Vi Lyles the day after the incident.
“And I hope everyone is aware that that’s not the kind of department we want to have for policing. It’s not the kind of reputation that we want to have nationally or locally.”
Putney initially described the 4th Street marchers as rioters who had left a trail of violence through uptown. He said they had ignored multiple orders to disperse, and that there was “nothing to indicate whatsoever that there was intentional abuse on the part of our officers.”
But the chief later acknowledged errors and said that cops who broke the law or department polices on 4th Street “will be held accountable.”
What happened June 2, Putney said, “were not the tactics we wanted to see.”
Yet the new lawsuit claims it was Putney who oversaw the planning on how to end the June 2 demonstrations, choosing “a deliberate show of force by CMPD in apparent frustration that the protests were enduring and their anti-police-brutality message was gaining acceptance.”
While Putney insists marchers were ordered to disperse before they reached 4th Street, the lawsuit says none could be heard on video.
At 9:30 p.m. on June 2, as protesters neared Tryon, a group of officers came running from behind a nearby building, according to the lawsuit, videos and Observer interviews with participants.
The lawsuit says police fired a tear gas canister and a stun grenade to seal off Tryon and send the panicked protesters streaming back toward College Street. There, the lawsuit says, another line of officers hurled three tear-gas canisters.
Police, according to the lawsuit, were using a crowd-control maneuver known as “kettling.” Except in this case, there was nowhere for the marchers to disperse.
“Persons marching peacefully to protest police violence were being violently attacked by police without provocation or legal cause,” the lawsuit says.
Marcher Katie Rothweiler told the Observer that with the block sealed off, the panic of the protesters rose.
“We can’t breathe, we can’t see … I was honestly thinking that we were all going to die,” she said. “I had no idea what was going to happen, and they essentially trapped us.”