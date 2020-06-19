Police looking for suspects from separate crimes at the same east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved two different incidents that took place within a week’s time at the same Charlotte shopping center.
The incidents took place at the Wallace Crossing Shopping Center off of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte.
One of the situations involves a car theft at an auto lot and the other incident was an armed robbery at a convenience store.
According to police, the car theft happened June 8.
Surveillance footage from the business, SB Automotive, shows a man in a bright orange shirt checking out a 2009 Land Rover Sport in the car lot.
“We had a white male enter the parking lot, ask to see a particular vehicle. He was gonna test drive the vehicle and happened to have the keys. When somebody walked off, he went to that vehicle and he stole that vehicle,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The surveillance footage shows the man snapping pics of the car before casually walking up to it, getting inside, and driving it off the lot. Johnson said test-drive thefts aren’t unheard of.
“We want people to pay attention in this certain case and we want small business owners that own car lots to be more cautious in how they carry out there business,” said Johnson.
The 2009 Land Rover Sport is dark blue. Police said no tag was on the vehicle at the time of the theft, and the key fob was stolen with the vehicle.
Just days after the car lot theft, police were called back to the same shopping center for an armed robbery.
Police said the incident happened at the L&G Mart around 10 p.m. on June 14. Surveillance footage from the store shows three people walk into the store. Two of them approached the store’s front counter. A third person stays at the door as a lookout.
“They demanded cash. The victim opened the register and the second suspect took all the money out of the register while the first suspect inside the store held the gun,” Johnson said.
The detective said the robbery appeared to be planned.
“It was well-organized, well-thought-out. We believe these suspects may have committed other crimes in Charlotte similar to this one and we need to find these suspects as soon as possible,” Johnson said.
One of the suspects was wearing a blue hooded jacket with white lettering down the right sleeve and black pants. Another one of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie, a black and white mask, and pants that are grey in the front and black on the back.
Anyone with information about the incidents at the shopping center is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.