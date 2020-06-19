Man arrested for attempted murder in Huntersville shooting

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged from a shooting in Huntersville early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to Novant Health Huntersville just before 1 a.m. after a person had been shot in the arm.
The victim told police he got into a verbal altercation with a man, identified as 60-year-old Elekerza Thompson, before he was shot at a home on Holbrooks Road in Huntersville.
Warrants were obtained and Thompson was arrested without incident Wednesday morning.
Thompson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharge weapon into occupied building/vehicle, serious injury and communicating threats.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.