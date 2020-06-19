Lincoln County man charged in death of 2-year-old son

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man was arrested Friday and charged in the death of his two-year-old son, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrested Baron Gerod Charles, Sr. 54, and charged him with one felony count of murder.
Deputies responded, along with Lincoln County EMS and North 321 Fire Department on June 8, to a call that a child was not breathing in a residence on Horseshoe Lake Road.
Despite efforts of emergency crews to revive the child, two-year-old Jeremiah Charles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.
The child sustained multiple injuries to his face, neck and torso, deputies said.
Charles was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond.
Deputies said a second child living in the home was removed by Lincoln County DSS.
