Hundreds celebrate the Juneteenth holiday amidst back drop of continued protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -People filled the streets of Charlotte on Friday to commemorate an important African-American holiday: Juneteenth.
The 23rd Annual Juneteeth Festival of the Carolinas drew large crowds donning traditional African clothing and celebrating ancestral African and Black American culture.
People participated in rhythmic drum circles, watched musical and instrumental performances by local artists of color and viewed art centered on the meaning behind the holiday.
This, even despite having to scale down the event, according to long-time organizer, Pape Ndiaye.
With the coronavirus pandemic, Ndiaye said they had fewer vendors on site.
People were also encouraged to wear masks and social distance as much as possible, but Ndiaye -- like every year-- felt it was still a priority to highlight such an important day.
“Juneteenth survived two wars and the Spanish Flu in the 1920s,” said Ndiaye. “It did not stop Juneteenth. So that’s why we’re celebrating now, in the spirit of freedom and togetherness.”
Juneteenth commemorates the date June 19, 1865, when the Emancipation Proclamation --which had been issued over two years earlier-- was read to the final group of enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas.
It was on the minds of hundreds of people across the Queen City, many of them, like local resident Kelvin Pratt, joining others in using the day to show support to local Black-owned businesses.
"It's a real day of freedom for us African-American people, people of color," said Pratt. "And really just getting an understanding of everything and reaching out to other people of color and enjoying the day."
Pratt decided to eat with friends at Mert’s Heart & Soul in Uptown Charlotte. They were not the only ones, by far.
Restaurant employees --even with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in effect-- were constantly cooking, serving and moving to accommodate the high number of people out to support the business and eat traditional soul food.
Shairy Pabon, a friend of Pratt, said she specifically set aside time from work on Friday to eat with her companion in camaraderie.
“I think it’s just important,” said Pabon. “Not just for Black people to take advantage of this day because it should be a day of celebration that even our white allies, Latino community that are allies that have friends and family who are Black people, that we need to be out there celebrating because they make America great.”
Meanwhile, blocks away, hundreds of people were gathered in the name of Juneteenth, and freedoms they say are still unrealized.
At First Ward Park, a large crowd took to the street for the Juneteenth holiday and to continue the sweeping ‘Black Lives Matters’ protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
Some, like Tiffany Farmer, said Juneteenth was a day people should know about, especially in light of recent events.
“Black history deserves to be taught and learned,” said Farmer. “And we’re celebrating because it took 89 years [after Independence Day], almost 90 years, for us to be free...This is a real celebration for us.”
Back at the Juneteenth Festival, a large crowd circled demonstrators as they held a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, in remembrance of George Floyd. More speakers also gave spoken word on topics like systemic racism, African-American pride and more.
The Juneteenth Festival, located on Thomas Ave off of Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood, also has a scheduled itinerary of events for both Saturday and Sunday.
