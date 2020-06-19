Hotter temperatures are on the way with thunderstorms at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered storms are expected to decrease in coverage tonight with some patchy fog possible by daybreak Saturday.
Overnight low temperatures are expected to cool into the mid-50s for the mountains, and mid-60s for the Piedmont.
Saturday will start off with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with scattered storms developing into the afternoon and early evening.
Saturday high temperatures will range from the mid-70s in the mountains, to mid-80s in the Piedmont.
Carolina beaches are expected to have Saturday afternoon highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday night will feature partly cloudy skies with overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s for the mountains to upper 60s for the piedmont.
Father’s Day Sunday is expected to be hotter with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 90 degrees.
A few isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon.
The summer feel will continue for next week with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s Monday through Friday with daily chances for afternoon and evening, isolated to scattered storms.
The summer solstice is officially this Saturday, June 20 at 5:44 p.m.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.