Hot and humid Father’s Day weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The upper-level low pressure system that’s dominated our weather this week has drifted north into the Ohio Valley, and so its influence on our weather is lessening. Still, as disturbances rotate around the upper-level low, more thunderstorms will develop later today and some will be on the heavy side.
The greatest risk appears to be localized flash flooding, especially in areas that received heavy downpours yesterday and overnight. Before any storms fire up, there will be enough sunshine breaking through the clouds to push the thermometer into the lower 80s.
As promised, the holiday weekend will bring a continued warm-up, with a stray thunderstorm and highs in the middle 80s Saturday followed by mostly sunny skies, low rain chances and hot afternoon readings near 90° on Father’s Day.
The trend of hot afternoons in the lower 90s likely holds at least through the midweek period with thunderstorm chances ramping back up Tuesday and Wednesday and with tropical humidity levels in place, the heat index could jump into the middle 90s each afternoon.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
