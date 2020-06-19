Face coverings required in public, commercial buildings in Boone starting Saturday

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Boone has added face-mask wearing to its State of Emergency decrees.
The town council earlier this week voted to make wearing face masks in public and commercial buildings mandatory starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Thursday night, the council officially added the mandate to the State of Emergency.
Though face masks will be required, there won’t be punishment for violators right away.
Warnings will be given out starting July 11, though police will be empowered to issue misdemeanor citations to violators.
Officials believe the masks can help people be and feel safer.
They are trying to get the word out to tourists and others who may be coming to town.
According to the State of Emergency, the face mask rules will stay in effect until further notice.
