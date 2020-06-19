Easy car care tips to keep your interior cool

Opening your door at the end of a summer day can feel quite similar to opening an oven when the weather is hot enough. Toyota of N Charlotte’s car care experts have tips on how to cool it down quickly so you don’t sweat the entire ride home! First, open all of your car doors at once. This allows a lot of hot air to quickly escape. Next, roll down the windows and turn your air conditioner all the way up - this will help force hot air out and get cold air circulating quickly. Finally, roll up all the windows to seal in the cold air and keep you cool all the way home.