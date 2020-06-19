Driver killed in head-on collision with pickup truck in Catawba County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed after colliding head-on with a pickup truck in Catawba County Friday afternoon.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the incident in Catawba County on Startown Road north of West Maiden Road around 3:25 p.m.
A 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was headed north on Startown Road, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.
The driver of the Dakota, 54-year-old Michael Todd Saine, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ram was injured and taken to a hospital in Hickory with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but neither speed nor alcohol impairment appear to be contributing factors, officials say.
The road was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.
