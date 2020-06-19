Deputies search for missing New Hanover County teen

NEW HANOVER COUNT, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing teenager.
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Hannah Lucas was reported missing after she was last seen Thursday evening in the El Ogden Drive area.
Lucas is five-foot-two and weighs approximately 125 pounds with hazel-colored eyes and red hair.
She reportedly was wearing tie-dye shorts and a halter top.
If you have any information about Hannah or her whereabouts, please contact Detective L. Hudson at (910)-798-4261 or to remain anonymous, please submit a tip at: https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.
