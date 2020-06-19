Chesterfield County man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield County man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of minors, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced.
Timmy Earl McClain, a 39-year-old from Pageland, is facing nine charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office made the arrest on Thursday.
Investigators with the United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, as well as the Pageland Police Department, assisted with the investigation and arrest.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to McClain.
Investigators said that McClain possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
McClain is charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.