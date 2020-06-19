AccelerateEd Task Force submits final guidelines for S.C. fall school year, express concern for high-case numbers

(WBTV) -On Friday, South Carolina education leaders have a better idea of what school could look like this fall.
The AccerlerateEd team met 25 times to put together a plan.
The team spent an hour and a half going over the public feedback received for the draft.
Parents are ready for their students to go back to school.
”I am completely ok with sending my child back to school,” a parent said.
There are not any major changes to the guidelines we saw at the beginning of the month.
The major change came from DHEC—the task force adding the agency’s guidelines for students and teachers.
This includes asking students if they have any coronavirus symptoms and social distancing in places like the bus or classrooms.
Another thing the task force wants from DHEC, a hotspot level indicator.
Members wanted DHEC to break down how high, or low, the spread is in each county. They think this will help districts make better decisions about traditional learning or digital.
”Ensuring a level of comfort for families in South Carolina that there children going back to school they’re going to be safe. It’s going to be a safe environment for the students, the teachers and anybody else,” said board team member Chuck Saylors.
Other recommendations the task force talked through earlier this month include staggered scheduling, face masks inside the schools and bus capacity at 50 percent. That will not change.
Also, schools can decide if they want to be virtual, traditional or a mix of the two.
All of these recommendations will be decided by the districts.
The task force wanted to give the districts the opportunity to tailor the guidelines to specific needs. They recognize the needs of the many different students and districts throughout the entire state.
However, several members, including State Superintendent Molly Spearman, all agreed the guidelines do not matter if cases continue to rise the way they do.
”I am very concerned about the spread,” Spearman said. “The reality is we are having a spike in South Carolina.”
South Carolina hit an all-time high Thursday with 987 cases. On Friday, case count was just over 1,000.
Spearman said if the trend continues, the plans the task force spent months crafting will not matter.
”If you want to go back to school, if you want to go to football games, if you want to cheer on your teams you need to be wearing a mask,” Spearman said.
Kayla Gibson is nervous the rising cases will keep her children from getting the education she says they need.
”I have two kids in public school and it was difficult for me to work full time and try to home school. I just don’t think they learn as well at home,” Gibson said.
Jermillya Barber wants her kids to go back for the same reasons, but she said she’s not holding her breath if the decision rest in the hands of South Carolinians wearing masks.
”We’re not going to have everybody wear a mask that’s going to be impossible because you look around here now and you see out of 20 or 30 people you might see two people wearing masks,” Barber said.
Spearman said they are developing a plan if students aren’t going to be able to go back to school.
She said it is not completely finished and won’t be before the school year but they’ll be better off than they were in March.
