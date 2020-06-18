York County Sheriff report: Man made racial slurs, mooned worshipers outside church

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - The York County Sheriff has ordered an investigation after a white man allegedly made racial slurs and mooned black parishioners worshipping outside a rural church.
The incident happened Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Sharon, west of York, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
Sharon is a town of about 500 people between York and Gaffney.
Church members at the predominantly African-American church were holding services outside Sunday before noon because of ongoing coronavirus concerns when a man near the church made the racial slurs and dropped his pants to expose his buttocks, according to Tolson and a sheriff’s office incident report.
Tolson said he heard about the incident late Tuesday and immediately called church officials. Church officials told Tolson that no one from the church accosted or confronted the person, Tolson said.
“The leaders of the church were extremely gracious with me and my office, and the people there at the church that day handled the incident extremely well,” Tolson said.
Tolson said he told church officials his office would start an investigation after church leaders filed an official report. The incident report was filed Wednesday. It lists the incident as “disturbance of religious worship.”
The man “was outside being loud and boisterous in order to disrupt their service,” church officials told police. “The subject also yelled out racial slurs at the congregation and began to get louder and louder...the subject also turned his music up loud and pulled his pants down, showing his buttocks to them.”
Sheriff’s office investigators are now interviewing witnesses and seeking other evidence, Tolson said.
No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing, Tolson said.
A week before the incident, Tolson spoke at a diverse rally in York where he denounced racism and embraced accountability of police and leaders as protests raged around the country after the killing of African-American George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.