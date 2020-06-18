78-year-old with dementia reported missing in Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia in Caldwell County.
Billy Joe Lipford was last seen at his home on Bradford Mountain Road in Lenoir around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lipford was last seen wearing a long-sleeved plain shirt, khaki pants and brown wing-tip shoes.
Lipford is described to be about 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing about 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.