78-year-old with dementia reported missing in Caldwell County
Billy Joe Lipford (Source: Caldwell County)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 18, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 9:27 PM

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia in Caldwell County.

Billy Joe Lipford was last seen at his home on Bradford Mountain Road in Lenoir around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Lipford was last seen wearing a long-sleeved plain shirt, khaki pants and brown wing-tip shoes.

Lipford is described to be about 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing about 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

