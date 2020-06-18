Warmer temps lead to scattered thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The upper-level low pressure system that’s dominated our weather this week has drifted north into the Ohio Valley, and so its influence on our weather is lessening.
Still, mostly cloudy skies and occasional lingering showers are in the forecast before a few thunderstorms develop later today. Before any storms fire up, there should be enough sunshine breaking through the clouds to push the thermometer up close to 80°.
Temperatures are expected to warm back into the low to mid 80s Friday with scattered late-day thunderstorms again developing in what looks to be a more typical June weather pattern. One or two of these late-week storms could be on the strong side. Still, there’ll be a lot more sunshine to go around.
The holiday weekend looks even hotter, with a stray thunderstorm and highs in the middle 80s Saturday followed by mostly sunny skies, low rain chances and hot afternoon readings in the lower 90s on Father’s Day.
The trend of hot afternoons in the lower 90s likely holds at least through the midweek period with thunderstorm chances ramping back up Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
